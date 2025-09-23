Oman Investment Bank has completed the successful debut bond issuance for Sindbad Overseas Group, marking an important milestone in broadening Oman’s capital markets.

The transaction raised OMR73 million ($190 million) through a four-year amortising guaranteed bond, priced at a yield of 7%. The bonds were listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange on September 15, 2025. The issuance generated strong demand from regional institutions and prominent investors which led to an increase from the original target size of OMR50 million to OMR73 million, making this the largest debut OMR-denominated bond issuance by an Omani corporate to date.

Oman Investment Bank acted as the Issue Manager and Collecting Bank.

Mohamed Al Habsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Oman Investment Bank, said: “We are pleased to have acted as Issue Manager and Collecting Bank for this debut issuance. This milestone underscores the Bank’s position as a trusted financial advisory partner delivering innovative solutions that support our clients’ ambitions and strengthen Oman’s position as a leading hub for capital markets.”

Mazin Al Rawahi, Chief Executive Officer Sindbad Overseas Group, added: “On behalf of the Group, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all stakeholders who contributed to the success of this transaction. The inaugural issuance marks a significant milestone for our organization and demonstrates the confidence that investors place in the Group’s long-term strategy. This achievement strengthens our financial position and establishes a solid platform for future funds-raising initiatives”

This transaction reflects Oman Investment Bank’s commitment to broadening financing opportunities for national companies and contributing to the Sultanate’s long-term sustainable economic growth plans.

Sindbad Overseas Group is an Omani group of companies specialized in chartering marine vessels and other types of assets globally. -TradeArabia News Service

