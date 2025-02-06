Books opened on Thursday on the Government of Sharjah 7-year 500 million euros ($521 million) no grow, fixed rate Regulation S Senior unsecured bond offering.

Initial price thoughts are in mid-swaps + 275 basis points (bps) area. Settlement date is 13 February 2025. The coupon is payable annually.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank of Sharjah, Crédit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo and J.P. Morgan will act as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

The bond will be issued under the Issuer’s Global Medium Term Note Programme and will be listed on the London Stock exchange and Nasdaq Dubai.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com