LONDON - Euro zone long-dated bond yields, already at their highest in more than a decade, continued their relentless march higher on Tuesday, as traders awaited inflation data for the currency bloc.

Germany's 30-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 3.39%. It is trading at its highest since 2011, as are super-long-dated bonds from other euro zone economies, as investors fret about the sustainability of the debt of several countries in Europe and around the world.

Germany's 10-year yield, the euro zone benchmark also rose 2 bps to 2.77%.

Euro zone inflation data was due at 0900 GMT, though was unlikely to offer too many surprises to traders or the European Central Bank, after national inflation data showed it coming in broadly around the ECB's 2% target.

Nonetheless, in an interview with Reuters, ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel warned inflation in the coming months may surpass the ECB's expectations.

For that reason, and because the economy was holding its own in the face of U.S. tariffs, she said she saw no reason for any more ECB rate cuts.

The ECB snapped a year-long easing cycle in July, though market pricing still shows some chance of one further cut in the coming months.

Germany's rate-sensitive 2-year yield rose 2 bps to 1.97%.

