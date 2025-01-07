Egypt - CI Capital has concluded four bond issuances totaling over EGP 4.8 billion for several companies in diverse sectors, as per an emailed press release.

The issuances include securitized bonds for Contact Financial Holding, GB Lease and Factoring, Aman Consumer Finance, and Erada Microfinance.

The EGP 1.214 billion issuance for Contact Financial Holding was divided into three tranches. The first tranche, valued at EGP 244 million with a 13-month tenor, received an AA+ rating.

The second tranche, at EGP 760 million and a 37-month tenor, was rated AA, while the third tranche, worth EGP 210 million with a 60-month tenor, earned an A rating.

CI Capital acted as the issuance arranger and underwriter.

The EGP 1.208 billion issuance for GB Lease and Factoring consisted of four tranches. The first, worth EGP 429.5 million with a 13-month tenor, was rated AA+.

The second tranche, at EGP 558.7 million and a 26-month tenor, earned an AA rating.

The third tranche, valued at EGP 455 million with a 39-month tenor, received an A rating, while the fourth tranche, worth EGP 376.8 million with a 51-month tenor, secured an A- rating.

CI Capital and Commercial International Bank jointly served as financial advisers, issuance managers, and lead arrangers.

The EGP 1.079 billion issuance for Aman Consumer Finance was structured in five tranches.

The first two tranches, valued at EGP 401 million and EGP 280 million with tenors of six and 12 months, respectively, both received P1 ratings.

The third tranche, at EGP 223 million with a 24-month tenor, earned an A- rating, as did the fourth and fifth tranches, valued at EGP 84 million and EGP 91.5 million with tenors of 36 and 58 months.

CI Capital acted as the sole financial advisor, issuance manager, and lead arranger.

Finally, the EGP 718 million issuance for Erada Microfinance was issued in three tranches.

The first tranche, worth EGP 371 million with a six-month tenor, and the second tranche, at EGP 255 million with a 12-month tenor, both received P1 ratings.

The third tranche, valued at EGP 92 million with a 20-month tenor, was rated A-. CI Capital served as the sole financial advisor, issuance manager, and lead arranger for this issuance.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).