The Qatar-listed Doha Bank, rated A (stable) by Fitch and Baa1 (stable) by Moody’s, has mandated banks for the issuance of a five-year benchmark Reg S US dollar bond under its $3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme.

Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank Ltd., Emirates NBD Capital, ING, KIS Asia, Mashreq, QNB Capital, RAKBANK, Santander and Standard Chartered Bank have been appointed as Joint Lead Managers and Commercial Bank of Qatar as Co-Manager, and Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls and meetings on behalf of the bank.

The Qatari Government owns a 23.62% stake in Doha Bank, split between a 17.15% stake held through the Qatar Investment Authority and a 6.47% stake held by General Retirement & Social Insurance Authority through the Civil Pension Fund.

In March, Doha Bank returned to the international bond market with a $500 million Reg S only issuance with a tenor of 5 years and coupon rate of 5.25% per annum.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com