The UAE and South Korea will form a joint bidding team to participate in nuclear energy projects overseas, the Korean foreign ministry said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The agreement was reached at a meeting of the working group on construction of nuclear power plants and overseas nuclear projects which preceded the 4th high-level consultation on nuclear cooperation between the two countries in the virtual format.

The high-level consultation on Wednesday was led by the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei and South Korea’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jongmoon.

The Foreign Ministry said the second working group on nuclear R&D agreed to commence two joint research projects in the first quarter, focussing on Accident Tolerant Fuels (ATF) and Novel Coating for Cooling Components. The group also agreed to undertake an additional joint research project on concrete degradation modelling.

The third working group on nuclear security, safety and regulation shared the need to strengthen cooperation between the nuclear safety regulatory organisations of the two countries, as both have the same types of reactors, the ministry statement said.

The UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is powered by four South Korean-designed APR1400 reactors with a total capacity of 5,600 megawatts.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Seban Scaria)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

