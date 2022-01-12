The UAE government has launched a new project, Coders HQ, to establish coding culture in the UAE by providing training and opportunities for the country’s new generation of coders.

Working in partnership with 40 government, semi-government private and academic entities, including Meta, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, Microsoft, IBM, ADNOC, Yallo Group, Le Wagon and DP World, the new Emirates Towers-based project will provide training and assessment to coders, as well as opportunities to solve local and global challenges using code.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, said that the project will provide an incubating and stimulating environment for skilled coders to help technical solutions to address challenges.

It is part of the National Program for Coders, featuring advanced technological infrastructure to facilitate coders’ work, and includes an events space, a supercomputer, and several workspaces. Six Coders HQs are to be inaugurated around the UAE.

The HQ has four objectives – to assess coders’ skills, develop them, enable communication with other coders in the UAE and elsewhere, and finally to provide opportunities to help them solve challenges and enhance the UAE’s leadership in the field.

Other initiatives including HQ hackathons, conferences and internships were launched to provide further training and opportunities.

