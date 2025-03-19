FlySafair has introduced a new route with daily flights between Lanseria International Airport and George Airport.

The new route will operate with the following schedule:



- Flight FA 356: Departs Lanseria at 10.10am, arrives in George at 12.20pm



- Flight FA 357: Departs George at 12.55pm, arrives at Lanseria at 2.55pm

Tickets are now available for purchase on the FlySafair website and through their app, starting at R1,162. Flights commenced on 14 March 2025.

“Following our commitment to expand and optimize our network, we are thrilled to introduce this new route,” said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. “We have seen a growing demand for travel between Lanseria and George, and we are pleased to offer our customers more choices and flexibility.”

The small town of George is a gateway to the greater Garden Route area, with George Airport the closest airport to the popular towns of Knysna, Groot Brak, and Oudtshoorn. This new route will assist both business and leisure travellers in exploring these beautiful regions.

