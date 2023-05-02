DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the 30th Arabian Travel Market, which commenced today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance ; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The global industry event has brought together 2,000 exhibitors from 150 countries. Exhibitor participation in ATM 2023 has risen by 27 percent compared to last year's event

Sheikh Mohammed said the development of the Arabian Travel Market into a leading global event for the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors reflects Dubai’s growth as a hub for the global business and investment community and a key venue for industry thought leaders to engage in constructive dialogue on unlocking new growth opportunities.

The theme of the event, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’ reflects the UAE and Dubai’s commitment to shaping a sustainable future for humanity, he added.

“Our vision is to make Dubai the preferred global destination for business and investment. We seek to build on our exceptional economic achievements to open new horizons of growth. By combining the competencies of local talent with the synergies and expertise brought by our strong international partnerships, Dubai will continue to raise excellence in the tourism industry,” Mohammed bin Rashid said.

He also highlighted the importance of the tourism sector as one of the key pillars of Dubai’s economy, and a vital driver of its economic growth agenda over the next 10 years. “Tourism is a key sector that brings significant investment and generates exceptional economic value. Dubai’s top ranking in various international tourism industry indices reflects its emergence as one of the world’s leading destinations for travel, leisure and business. Consistent with Dubai’s ethos of collaboration, we have established robust cooperation with leading private sector players to ensure the highest global benchmarks of quality. We will continue to create a conducive environment for all stakeholders to contribute to the rapid growth of our tourism industry,” he said.

Also accompanying H.H. Sheikh Mohammed on the tour were Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; and Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism briefed His Highness about this year’s edition of the event which offers a platform for global tourism professionals to forge new connections, share knowledge and showcase innovation.

The event, which concludes on 4 May, is expected to attract a total of 34,000 visitors.

Mohammed bin Rashid was also briefed about ATM 2023’s focus on sharing ideas and knowledge on expediting the sector’s journey towards decarbonisation, especially as the UAE prepares to host COP28, the global climate change conference, in November 2023.

During his tour of ATM 2023, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about major global tourism destinations participating in the trade show. He visited a number of local, regional and international pavilions at the event.