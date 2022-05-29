WORLD
TRAVEL
State of the Country Report recommends financial support for tourism agencies in Jordan
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
Saudi Arabia jumps 10 places in global tourism ranking
LEISURE
5 hidden gems in rural South Africa for winter travel
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
Egypt tops African countries in World Economic Forum’s tourism index
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
Saudi Arabia jumps 10 places in WEF Travel and Tourism Development Index
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
Saudi Arabia jumps 10 places in World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Development Index
AIRLINES
flynas relaunches loyalty program ‘nasmiles’ with new incentives
TOURISM
Bahrain Tourism, Wego join hands to drive tourism growth
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
Need to prepare for future headwinds, as travel and tourism sector shows signs of recovery: WEF study
