AMMAN — Rural tourism is emerging as a significant driver of economic growth, boosting the demand for local and environmentally friendly products, according to stakeholders.

Adnan Khadam, head of the Jordan Valley Farmers Union, told The Jordan Times on Sunday that rural tourism plays a crucial role in the broader context of rural development.

He also emphasised that Jordan has the potential to become a leader in promoting this type of tourism, which involves engaging in agricultural activities, staying in rural settings, and experiencing farm tours.

“Tourists, locals and nature lovers in the Kingdom are increasingly seeking immersive agricultural practices, farm-to-table experiences, and local farm tours,” Khadam noted.

He also highlighted the need for rural development policies to increase job opportunities for residents, improve remote rural municipalities and support the growth of local rural and agricultural tourism businesses.

Nawash Yazjeen, a Jordanian farmer, noted that hosting farm-based festivals and events could diversify farmers' income streams and enhance the visibility of the local agricultural industry.

He added that local farmers have long faced various challenges, including difficulties in selling products, marketing issues, increased evaporation rates during the summer, fluctuating market prices adversely affecting farmers and transportation problems.

Yazjeen pointed out that income from rural and agricultural tourism can be reinvested into the development and improvement of farm facilities and tools, thereby enhancing the productivity and quality of agricultural products.

