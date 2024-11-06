Travellers are actively starting to avoid destinations which are exposed to extreme weather, according to the latest WTM Global Travel Report, released on Tuesday.

The report, in association with Tourism Economics, found that 29% of travellers from key global markets have avoided visiting a destination in past 12 months due to concerns about inclement or extreme weather.

Gen Z – travellers aged between 18 and 34 – are more likely than the average to avoid destinations exposed to extreme weather, with more than two in five (43%) admitting to reconsidering where to go, the report said.

Extreme weather – such as wildfires, flooding, unusually high temperatures - is widely accepted to be a direct result of man-made climate change. Evidence is emerging that extreme weather events will become more prevalent and widespread as the climate continues to warm.

The report references an MIT study which introduced the concept of “outdoor days” as a way to measure the impact of climate change through to 2100. Outdoor days are defined as days on which outdoor activities can be undertaken in comfort. The WTM study pulled out the data for some popular destinations and found that Thailand, for example, will have 55 fewer outdoor days. In contrast, Canada will have 23 more.

Tourism Economics data in the report shows that only a slight majority (53%) of travellers say that they attempt to minimise their carbon footprint when travelling. At the same time, nearly two in three (65%) of travellers acknowledge that travel has a negative impact on the environment.

That disconnect can be closed by travel sellers helping travellers to make climate-friendly and sustainable choices. Booking.com figures from 2023 are quoted, which showed that 74% of travellers want more sustainable options made available, and that 65% would feel better staying in accommodation with sustainable certification.

However, sellers and suppliers with a strong sustainability story to tell are being held back by concerns over “green washing”. Skift research cited in the report shows that 75% of travellers are sceptical about travel company’s sustainable practices.

Overtourism and the impact on local communities and resources is an important part of the sustainability conversation. In Europe, cities such as Barcelona, Amsterdam and Venice have been trying to address this but, according to Tourism Economics data, there has been little change. Using 2019 as a base level, visitor nights per capita or “travel density” for these three cities has increased, albeit marginally, over the past five years.

Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director, World Travel Market, said: “Travel is perhaps the industry most exposed to the climate emergency and the wider concerns around sustainability. These are issues which are embedded into what travellers want and how the industry operates, but the report highlights some ways in which the industry can continue to grow while maintaining its commitment to reducing emissions.

“Our role at WTM is to inform and educate, and there is a lot in the latest WTM Global Travel report which sellers and suppliers can take away and inform their own decision-making process when it comes to the climate and sustainability.”

