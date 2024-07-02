U by Emaar, the loyalty programme of Dubai developer Emaar Properties, has announced its expansion to Bahrain, introducing two exquisite beachfront properties - Address Beach Resort Bahrain and Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain - to its members.

Address Beach Resort Bahrain, a beachfront hotel with direct shopping access at Marassi Galleria Mall, sets a new standard for luxury stays in Bahrain, while Vida Beach Resort Marassi-Al-Bahrain marks the debut of the Vida Hotels and Resorts brand in the kingdom, offering a chic and contemporary beach resort retreat.

With this inclusion, U by Emaar members can now indulge in unparalleled luxury and lifestyle experiences while earning and redeeming Upoints, the programme's currency, said a statement from Emaar Hospitality Group.

As part of U by Emaar, members are treated to an array of exclusive benefits and rewards at the two properties in Bahrain. These perks include room upgrades, late check-out, dining discounts, spa savings and exclusive members-only experiences.

Moreover, members earn Upoints for every stay and spend at the hotels, which can be redeemed for complimentary nights, dining experiences, and spa treatments across all participating venues in the region, it stated.

U by Emaar offers four tiers of membership - Black, Silver, Gold, and Platinum - each unlocking a higher level of privileges and perks for its members. This tiered system ensures that every member enjoys a tailored and rewarding experience that aligns with their lifestyle preferences, it added.

Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "We are delighted to expand U by Emaar to Bahrain, one of our key markets in the region. We welcome our members to experience two exceptional hotels that reflect our commitment to excellence and innovation."

"U by Emaar is designed to reward our loyal guests with unmatched benefits and rewards that enhance their lifestyle and well-being. We look forward to welcoming our members to Address Beach Resort Bahrain and Vida Beach Resort Marassi-Al-Bahrain, offering them memorable and rewarding stays," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

