Travellers who are arriving in Abu Dhabi may soon be taking a flying taxi to their homes and hotels, authorities have announced.

The futuristic project can be made possible under a memorandum of understanding signed between Abu Dhabi Airports and French engineering and operations firm Groupe ADP.

The two parties agreed to explore the potential of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), a new concept of air transportation that uses electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to move people and cargo.

Abu Dhabi Airports and Groupe ADP are set to work together from planning and development stage all the way to the operation of the ground infrastructure for AAM in Abu Dhabi. A feasibility study and market assessment will be conducted to develop the industry roadmap.

"This new system integrates flight technologies with transformational aircraft designs which utilise electric power to hover, take off, and land vertically, enabling sustainability in air transport for both passengers and cargo," said engineer Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, managing director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports.

"This agreement is a testament to our commitment to lead the way by collaborating with our partners to deliver innovation and technology that drives efficiency, convenience and most importantly, sustainability.”

The strategic partnership was signed recently at the Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022 between Al Dhaheri and Philippe Martinet, managing director of Groupe ADP Airport Services. Nader Al Hammadi, member of the board at Abu Dhabi Airports, was also present.

“We are proud to enter this partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports to collaborate on building the AAM roadmap and accelerating the development of the necessary infrastructure in Abu Dhabi. With our hands-on experience in the Paris region today, and our deep understanding of the industry, its infrastructure and operational challenges, we will be supporting Abu Dhabi Airports in laying the ground for AAM service implementation in Abu Dhabi," said Martinet.

"We have a long history of working closely with our partners and look forward to supporting Abu Dhabi Airports with their long-term strategy in innovation and sustainability."

