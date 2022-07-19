Saudi Arabia - The 3rd edition of Saudi Maritime Congress, to be held in Dammam from September 28 to 29, is set to revolutionise the shipping and logistics sectors in the kingdom and the GCC.

One of the kingdom’s most influential gatherings of professionals from the maritime and logistics industry, the much-awaited exhibition and conference has garnered great support from major regional and global companies such as Saudi Global Ports Co, DP World, ATCO, Al Tamimi & Co, Red Sea Gateway Terminal, Ince, Columbia Shipmanagement and Inmarsat, among others.

Enriching Saudi economy

Saudi Arabia is currently experiencing a boom in the maritime sector due to several mega infrastructural, land and sea projects in progress. The kingdom intends to issue 12 bids for investment in the development of its ports during 2022 as part of privatisation plans in its maritime industry. In view of these developments, Saudi Maritime Congress will further amplify the success of the sector.

Chris Morley, Group Director – Maritime Events, Informa Markets said: “Owing to the significance of the event in transferring experiences and demonstrating investment opportunities, Saudi Maritime Congress is of strategic importance to the kingdom and the GCC. We aim to heavily complement the kingdom’s pioneering model and the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.”

Increase in attendees

Morley added: “In the 2019 edition, in just its second occurrence, we witnessed the presence of nearly 1,000 maritime influencers. This year, we are looking at a drastic increase in the number of attendees as the event makes its long-overdue comeback after the pandemic. With 30% of the event’s attendees being C-suite leaders and 49% working at the managerial level, Saudi Maritime Congress is a great platform to network with high-level professionals.

“Additionally, with over 30 countries represented, businesses and professionals can explore multiple opportunities to reach new and potential customers from across the globe. Our ultimate aim is to facilitate fruitful cooperation between the public and private sector entities that are working tirelessly to ensure the progress of the sector.”

As a knowledge-sharing platform, the Congress will also provide key insights on the rapidly progressing shipping and logistics sectors that are key economic pillars, paving the way for economic diversification in the kingdom. Additionally, the two-day event will offer a platform for insightful discussions among regional and international stakeholders and decision-makers.

Some of the key subjects that will be highlighted will be maritime infrastructure and investments, sustainability regulations, offshore developments, FDI opportunities in the kingdom, and automation and smart technologies.

