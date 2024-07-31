Hassan Allam Holding, a major engineering and construction company in Egypt, has announced that its Saudi unit - in partnership with El Seif Engineering Contracting and China Harbour Engineering Arabia - has secured a major contract from Port of NEOM, located in Oxagon, in northwest Saudi Arabia.

The project scope includes provision of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the development of Port of NEOM’s Container Terminal 1 and the Marine Services Area (MSA).

It covers design and construction work of all MSA and T1 buildings, as well as the infrastructure and entrance zone to the new terminal.

Hassan Allam Holding said the work will begin soon on the project and is set for opening in 2025.

The port is a critical enabler of the development of NEOM receiving the rising volumes of materials coming into the Saudi futiristic city during its accelerated development stage.

The port offers a range of services including container, general cargo, bulk, and roll-on/roll-off ferry services, it stated.

Additionally, its strategic location also provides global and regional connectivity and will foster the Kingdom’s maritime and economic ambitions, it added.

Hassan Allam Holding said being aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 it is actively committed to the kingdom’s economic diversification, tourism growth, and innovation.

"Through collaboration and a focus on excellence, we continue to strengthen our longstanding partnership and play a key role in building a vibrant and diversified Saudi economy," said a company spokesman.

"We look forward to sharing additional updates on our international and regional expansions and new projects, highlighting our ongoing progress and achievements," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).