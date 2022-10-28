JEDDAH — The Haramain High Speed Train announced on Thursday the resumption of its services between Makkah and Madinah via Jeddah and Rabigh after resolving the technical glitch that affected the regular services for a while.



The Saudi-Spanish Train Project Company, which operates the Haramain Train, announced that it has resolved the technical malfunction in the communications system, and that trains have resumed their normal services.



The company apologized to all passengers whose travels were affected, and promised to give them compensation according to the procedures followed in this regard.



The company had canceled a number of trips scheduled to operate between Jeddah and Madinah on Thursday. It is noteworthy that the train service resumed operation in March 2021 following suspension of service in March 2020 after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

