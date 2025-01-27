KUWAIT CITY - The Technical Committee of the Municipal Council, chaired by Munira Al-Amir, is set to hold its eighteenth meeting on Tuesday to address several important items on its agenda , reports Al-Seyassah daily.

Among the key issues to be discussed is the executive body’s response to a question submitted by the Vice-Chairman of the Municipal Council, Khaled Al-Mutairi, regarding the Metro Project.

Additionally, the committee will review a proposed amendment to Table No. 16, which pertains to the requirements and specifications for buildings within the Shuwaikh Free Trade Zone.

This amendment is part of Ministerial Resolution No. 278 of 2021, which organizes construction work in the zone and aims to introduce some proposed new activities.



Another major topic on the agenda is a proposal by member Fahad Al-Abduljader concerning abandoned properties. The municipality has informed the council chairman about the formation of a committee tasked with inventorying dilapidated and near-collapsing properties, particularly those that negatively affect the general appearance of the area.

The committee will also discuss the procedures for dealing with these properties, including the identification of cases and the appropriate period for restoring or removing the buildings, as outlined in technical reports.



Moreover, they will evaluate the method for issuing warnings to building owners and occupants in the event of evacuation, as well as the steps to take if owners fail to comply with demolition or restoration requirements.

The committee will consider various options for enforcing compliance, including issuing comprehensive or individual tenders, or contracting out machinery, equipment and labor for demolition and restoration.

Additionally, the possibility of charging building owners for the costs incurred by the municipality in carrying out the work will be examined. The outcomes of this meeting are expected to have significant implications for urban development, building regulations and property management in Kuwait.

