Riyadh: The MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has launched a new service, Clanga, designed to link King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam with multiple ports in Singapore and China through weekly voyages, announced the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).



This new service bolsters trade connectivity between the Kingdom and the Far East ports remarked Mawani. The initiative forms part of Mawani's endeavors to enhance the competitiveness of Saudi ports and invigorate national exports, the authority said.



Mawani added that this move aligns with the National Transport Strategy, which aspires to position the Kingdom as a pivotal global logistical hub bridging three continents.



The newly introduced service will directly connect King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam with ports in Singapore and China's Ningbo, Shanghai, and Shekou by facilitating regular weekly sailings accommodating up to 15,000 standard containers.