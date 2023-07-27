UAE - DP World said its flagship Jebel Ali Port had received Berlin Express, the ultra-large dual-fuel container ship from German group Hapag-Lloyd, on its maiden voyage, this reinforcing its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the shipping industry.

A state-of-the-art vessel with a capacity of 23,600 TEU, The Berlin Express is the first of 12 dual-fuel vessels ordered by the shipping line which will run on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), producing significantly lower emissions than traditional marine diesel.

TradeArabia had last week reported that the hitech vessel, measuring 400 m in length, 61 m in width, and 16 m in draught, had made its maiden regional port call at King Abdulaziz Port in Jeddah. It was the largest container vessel in the Jeddah Port's history.

Part of a new class of container ships deployed for the first time by Hapag-Lloyd, the LNG dual-fuel propelled vessel called at the Dammam port on the AG3 cargo service.

The AG3 connects the Arabian Gulf hub with Port Kelang, Singapore, Shekou, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Ningbo, Shanghai, Qingdao, Busan, Sohar, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Hamad, and Jubail, stated the report.

According to DP World, the arrival is a significant milestone for Jebel Ali Port, further solidifying its position as a global trade hub, providing unmatched connectivity to over 180 shipping lines and market access to more than 3.5 billion consumers worldwide.

Vessels are now typically equipped with dual-fuel engines that can operate on both gas and conventional fuel.

The Berlin Express primarily runs on LNG, an important transition fuel on Hapag-Lloyd’s journey to climate-neutral shipping. The dual-fuel technology enables Hapag-Lloyd to consider the use of bio- or synthetic fuels, like e-methane, in the future.

In general terms, the use of LNG can reduce carbon emissions by up to 25%, and sulphur dioxide and fine particulate emissions by more than 90%.

Hapag-Lloyd will operate the Berlin Express between the Far East and the Arabian Gulf. It will then be transferred to its permanent route, the Far East Loop - between China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Joost Kruijning, SVP & COO, Ports & Terminals Division, DP World UAE said: "We are proud to welcome Hapag-Lloyd's first dual-fuel LNG ultra-large containership at Jebel Ali, reinforcing our commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the shipping industry."

"As a leading port in the region, we offer world-class infrastructure and streamlined processes for seamless cargo handling. Our strategic location connects shipping lines to broader markets, and our integrated digital trade solutions ensure efficient and secure operations. With continued investments in leading-edge capabilities, we empower businesses and foster their growth in the UAE and beyond," he noted.

Dr Maximilian Rothkopf, Chief Operating Officer at Hapag-Lloyd said: "We are very happy, that our new state-of-the-art flagship‚ Berlin Express made her first successful port call at Jebel Ali, Dubai, during her maiden voyage. Jebel Ali is a key port for us in the region."

"With 23,600 TEU capacity and 400 meters in length, this vessel is the biggest ship sailing under the German flag ever. At the same time, she is paving the way for a more sustainable future for Hapag-Lloyd," stated Dr Rothkopf.

"We will await our flagship for her first port call in Hamburg on October 2, where she will be christened by the First Lady, Elke Büdenbender, wife of the German Federal President, Frank Walter Steinmeier," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).