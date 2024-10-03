Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has unveiled its new brand identity, featuring a revamped logo, mission, vision, and values.

This rebranding aligns with the company's comprehensive strategy, expansion plans, and future growth aspirations. Embodying the nation’s Spirit of the Union, the updated identity represents the connectivity and cohesion between the various cities and regions of the UAE created by the railway network.

The new brand identity aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision, under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, acknowledging the magnitude of the country’s national achievements over the past years.

Etihad Rail’s new vision focuses on serving the UAE by providing more opportunities and enhancing connectivity through a safe and sustainable railway network that links communities and industries. The company has achieved many milestones during the past period, including the launch of freight train operations, the integration of the UAE’s National Rail Network with the future passenger station in Sharjah, and the development of passenger train services, all underscoring the company's competitive edge in the sector.

The updated logo design is inspired by the eye of the falcon, the train silhouette, and the railway track, symbolising a falcon’s agility and speed, its precision in targeting its goal, and its determination to reach its destination. The logo also reflects the elegant aesthetic that sets Etihad Rail apart, showcasing its deliberate achievement of goals and long-term, ambitious vision for the future.

The new brand identity is encapsulated by the slogan “We Move Together”. This slogan affirms the company’s commitment to strengthening connectivity between communities across various cities and regions through the railway network, linking people and industries and fostering a better future. The four main values on which the revamped corporate identity is built are: Committed, Considerate, Creative, Connected.

Etihad Rail’s new brand extends to its subsidiaries, Etihad Rail Freight, Etihad Rail Infrastructure, and Etihad Rail Mobility, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing logistics services, freight transportation, and passenger travel by rail.