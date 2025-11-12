The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA) and Alibaba Group mulled over establishing a regional center within the authority's strategic warehouses to serve the African continent, according to a statement.

Through cooperation with OrthoHouse, the three parties will develop a logistics hub to enhance integration in the supply chain and logistics system at the regional level.

Hisham Stait, Vice Chairman of UPA, met with representatives from Alibaba Group to discuss avenues for joint cooperation in the areas of digital transformation, e-commerce, supply chain, and logistics.

They also discussed creating a regional platform for users in Egypt and Africa. The platform aims to support connectivity and integration with African and Middle Eastern markets, boost intra-African trade, and expand access to global markets.

The meeting addressed several proposed areas of cooperation, such as reinforcing export and import opportunities for Egyptian and African products through Alibaba's global platforms.

Moreover, the officials touched upon accelerating digital transformation by deploying advanced data management and digital infrastructure solutions, as well as the application of AI-backed tools.

They addressed collaboration between research institutions in Egypt, China, and African countries in the fields of AI and digital infrastructure.

Finally, they reviewed cooperation in the healthcare sector through participation in the Africa Health ExCon 2025 scheduled for next June.

