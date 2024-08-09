A portion of the Kano-Maiduguri expressway has been completely cut off by a heavy downpour between Malori and Guskuri Villages in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The destruction has rendered the road impassable, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes to reach their destinations along the route.

State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed visited the affected area on Thursday to assess the situation and explore ways to alleviate the suffering of road users.

During the inspection, he emphasised the importance of the road, which serves as a critical link between the Northwest and Northeast regions of Nigeria.

Bala Mohammed appealed to the Federal Government for urgent intervention to repair the damaged portion and ease the transportation of goods and services for the benefit of citizens.

He stated, “The urgent intervention by the Federal Government is necessary to prevent accidents on the highway and mitigate other hardships.”

The governor also declared that his administration would work out appropriate modalities to maintain some of the federal government roads in the state as the rainy season continues to make them hazardous for users.

He said, “We will inform the Federal Government about the washed-away portion of the Azare to Bulkachuwa dual carriageway, and if they fail to respond promptly, we will address it ourselves.”

Bala Mohammed further noted that, although it is a federal highway, his administration will immediately dispatch a team of road engineers from the state to study the damage and develop a bill of quantities, which will be forwarded to the Federal Ministry of Works for immediate attention.

He appealed for patience and understanding, promising that his administration would take immediate action to address the challenges.

