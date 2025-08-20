Strong summer performance attributed to strategic market approach and range of guest-centric initiatives

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TIME Hotels, the UAE-born hospitality brand, has announced positive summer 2025 results, recording significant year-on-year growth in occupany, Average Daily Rates (ADR), and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPar), underscoring the company’s strategic focus on high-growth markets and highlighting the region’s increasing appeal as a year-round tourism destination.

During June this year, TIME Hotels saw a notable 6.3% rise in occupancy compared to the previous year, indicating increased demand during the quieter summer months. Year-to-date, the group has achieved an overall 16.6% growth in occupancy compared to the same period in 2024, demonstrating the company’s ability to sustain volume during off-peak travel periods.

Furthermore, the company has achieved double-digit growth in ADR and RevPar figures, supported by a pricing strategy implemented to boost volume and value.

Mohamed Awadalla, CEO of TIME Hotels, said: "Our performance this summer demonstrates our strategic focus on flexibility and guest-oriented offerings. By recognising new guest segments and proactively responding with customised products and experiences, we continue to strengthen our competitive edge.

“Moving forward, we remain committed to solidifying our position as the preferred hotel operator among travellers, as well as supporting the Middle East’s reputation as an appealing, year-round travel destination."

Analysis of guest booking patterns across TIME Hotels’ portfolio has identified two key travel segments driving growth. Summer 2025 has experienced significant increases in bookings from families, especially those from GCC countries and other regional markets, who are increasingly favouring long-stay packages, interconnected rooms, and bundled offers that include activities for children, dining incentives, and shopping discounts.

The company also reported increased interest from younger travellers, including Gen Z and millennials. These guests are typically prioritising shorter, experience-rich city breaks, digital booking convenience, and immersive local activities. The brand’s properties in urban centres such as Dubai and Sharjah have particularly resonated with this demographic, capitalising on a strong social media presence and innovative, contactless hospitality solutions.

The sustained growth of TIME Hotels aligns with broader regional trends, positioning the Middle East as a year-round destination. Enhanced indoor attractions, comprehensive event calendars, favourable summer hotel rates, and proactive government-driven tourism campaigns have collectively increased the region's appeal.

Further highlighting the region's appeal as a tourism destination throughout the year, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) recently announced that the emirate welcomed 9.88 million international overnight visitors between January and June 2025, a 6 per cent increase from the same period in 2024.

“At TIME Hotels, we will continue to capitalise on the numerous factors attracting visitors to this region through strategic marketing initiatives and customised guest experiences that directly respond to changing traveller preferences,” said Awadalla.

“With our robust summer performance serving as a solid foundation, we are in a strong position to maintain this growth trajectory,” he concluded.

TIME Hotels currently operates 17 hotels throughout the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, with over 3,000 keys, and has 12 properties and 5,000 keys in the pipeline, including properties across Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Morocco, and the Indian Ocean.

The expansion into these countries is supported by the strategic rollout of the group’s expanding portfolio of brands. These include VIVI by TIME, a bold lifestyle brand; HALO by TIME, a premium upscale offering; and Rotella, TIME Hotels’ luxury concept designed to provide exclusivity, sophistication, and culturally enriched hospitality. The company is also repositioning its residential offerings across three distinct tiers, TIME Residences Classic, Executive, and Premium, to serve both long- and short-stay guests.

