Technology company Zoho Corporation said it has reached 100 million users served ever since it started in 2008, with the last 50 million users added within the past five years

The company now has more than 700,000 customers across 150 countries that use its more than 55 business applications. Zoho last year announced $1 billion in revenue.

“This is an impressive milestone for any organisation, but it's particularly sweet for us as a bootstrapped company that has never raised external capital. And we are not done yet. We have an impressive innovation pipeline covering the next 10 years, investing in deep technologies to serve billions of users around the world. We're working towards it, and we want to thank all of you for your continued support,” said Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corp.

The Middle East and North Africa (Mena) is one of Zoho's fastest-growing regions with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt being top markets.

In Mena, Zoho has achieved this through product localisation, opening new offices, hiring local talent, and partnering with leading public and private entities to support governments' digitalisation agendas.

The company has continued to diversify and innovate its product portfolio to meet the changing market and customer demands.

This year, Zoho launched a free privacy-centred browser, Ulaa, which enables a secure browsing experience for individuals and organisations.

It has also unveiled new features and capabilities in 13 apps powered by generative AI and ChatGPT that further improve businesses' productivity and efficiency.

Over the past years, Zoho launched nine products with an arabic user interface (UI) which include top-selling products, such as Zoho Books (VAT-compliant accounting software) and Zoho CRM (customer relationship management software).

In addition, the company's commerce platform Zoho Commerce is one of the few applications to support Right-to-Left (RTL) as well as offer retailers both international and regional payment gateway options.

Zoho maintains an uncompromising, privacy-centered approach where it respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products.

It owns and operates its data centres, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security. –Tradearabia News Service.