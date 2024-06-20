UAE – US-based technology-focused private equity firm Haveli Investments is inaugurating its first office outside of North America to boost its operations in the region, according to a press release.

The facility will be located in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), enabled by an investment from Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (ADCP), a joint venture (JV) between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, into Haveli’s software strategy.

A team of software and gaming investment and operating professionals will be part of Abu Dhabi office to help expand Haveli’s global reach and presence.

The collaboration between ADCP and the US entity will capitalise on the UAE’s burgeoning gaming sector, which witnessed an increased influx of game developers and esports teams since launching the ADGaming initiative by the Abu Dhabi government in 2021.

Fatima Al Noaimi of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, said: “The enterprise software sector is a nearly $1 trillion global industry growing at four times the speed of GDP, making the Haveli team, with its wealth of experience and strong track record of investing in enterprise software at leading global institutions, an ideal partner for ADCP.”

Haveli, which is specialised in enterprise software and gaming, formed a strategic partnership with Apollo in 2022, under which funds managed by or affiliated with Apollo made a $500 million commitment to Haveli strategies.

Al Noaimi concluded: “The investment also adds a high-quality technology focused private asset manager to the ADCP portfolio and to ADGM. We look forward to working closely with the Haveli team and to seeing them build a leading team of enterprise software investment and operating professionals in Abu Dhabi.”

From his part, Brian N. Sheth of Haveli, said: “We are pleased to have established a mutually beneficial partnership with ADCP to grow within an important global hub with a rewarding ecosystem here at the ADGM.”

Sheth added: “We look forward to contributing differentiated value to the growth of the ADGM ecosystem and leveraging our dedicated team in Abu Dhabi to build enduring relationships with quality investors in the region.”

