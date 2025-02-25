The UAE's Artificial Intelligence market is set to grow from $3.47 billion last year to a staggering $46.3 billion by 2030, with the sector forecasted to contribute 14% to the country's GDP by 2030, equating to approximately $100 billion, said an expert.

The UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, government-led initiatives like The Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), strategic frameworks such as The National Program for Artificial Intelligence, and private sector investments spearheaded by the likes of the country’s G423 and MGX4, are making AI one of the most appealing investment spaces in the UAE’s economy.

According to Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital, many of the high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals are looking to technology-driven investments to grow their wealth.

This is a welcome sign amidst the country’s AI outlook, especially after the UAE welcomed 6,700 millionaire migrants into its borders in 2024.

An additional projected inflow of 8,200 millionaires is expected in the UAE in 2025, more than any other country in the world.

Moreover, 72% of asset and wealth managers are expecting AI and tech to reshape investment strategies7, reinforcing the notion that the landscape is shifting fast with HNW and UHNW investors boasting investment power to spearhead this trajectory, he stated.

The integration of AI in finance accordingly requires investors to rethink their investment strategies. Bas said: "With current inflation rates, geopolitical turmoil, and several other factors at play, diversification is no longer optional; it is a must to enable financial freedom in today’s world. The days of relying solely on traditional markets are fading fast – if not already in the rearview – and investors who are not tapping into AI-driven opportunities risk falling behind."

"Tech-based Algorithmic trading, data-powered insights, and risk-managed asset allocation are reshaping wealth-building strategies, giving investors the ability to secure a future-proof portfolio that balances innovation, security, and high-growth potential. Dubai’s top 10 global AI ranking could elevate even further if the country’s current $100 billion AI GDP forecast is realized in five years," he added.

As one of the biggest tech-infrastructure projects in the world, one of the UAE’s most recent endeavours is a $30-$50 billion investment in a 1-gigawatt AI data centre in partnership with France. This collaboration reinforces the country’s elite global standing in this space and also a willingness to cross-collaborate towards innovation.

As global AI leaders turn to Dubai for strategic collaboration, the region is attracting both massive capital and top-tier talent, making this a prime moment for investors to tap into the AI boom, said the expert.

Complimenting this surge, the global wealth management software market, the key to AI-driven investing, is already valued at $5.51 billion and set for explosive growth, projected to expand at a 14% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 through the decade’s end.

For investors looking beyond traditional markets, AI is the next big play in reshaping portfolio strategies, unlocking new revenue streams, and building future-proof investments, stated Kooijman, who is helping investors make sense of this massive shift, enabling HNWIs and UHNWIs to secure high-growth, long-term returns through strategic portfolio diversification.

