UAE - Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, announced the launch of GoChat Messenger, an all-in-one free voice and video calling app on Friday.

The new application gives customers the flexibility of accessing unique features within one application. Users can easily make and receive voice and video calls, send text chats, transfer money, pay bills, play games, receive news updates, access Smiles vouchers deals, and home services. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.

“GoChat Messenger is the latest addition to the suite of products and services that will benefit customers in the face of the ever-growing need for amplified connectivity in a post-pandemic era,” said the statement.

It said, “Since the pandemic, the market witnessed an increase in penetration and popularity for internet calling apps. The launch follows e&’s recent unveiling of ‘etisalat by e&’ as the new brand identity for Etisalat UAE.” Etisalat Group changed its brand identity to e& on February 23 this year.

“The app is in line with the overall vision of etisalat by e& to empower customers with seamless digital applications, enabling experiences that enhance their digital lifestyles,” it said.

GoChat Messenger is a global application that can be downloaded by anyone in the world, only requiring a mobile number for registration. Currently, a majority of UAE residents and visitors use BotIM, a paid subscription model mobile chat application to communicate with their loved ones.

GoChat Messenger app has several unique features, including:

1. Users remain up to date with the latest news and events in the country whilst staying entertained with free-to-play games as an embedded feature

2. The app offers international and local money transfers, including bill payments through an eWallet

3. Users can access home services including home cleaning, PCR at home, salon at home as well gifting services

4. Customers can also access selected Smiles vouchers and deals through GoChat messenger

