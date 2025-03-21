WASHINGTON - Tesla is recalling nearly all Cybertrucks in the United States to fix an exterior panel that could detach while driving, the company said on Thursday, the latest in a series of call-backs for the pickup truck.

The recall covers just over 46,000 vehicles built from November 2023 through February 27 of this year, Tesla said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and is the eighth recall for the SUV since January 2024.

While Tesla does not break out deliveries of its Cybertrucks, the recalled vehicles represent a vast majority of the Cybertruck vehicles on the road, based on analyst estimates. The recall could prove to be a setback for Tesla, whose stock has lost about half its value this year as the electric-vehicle maker grapples with rising competition, an aging lineup, and backlash against CEO Elon Musk's controversial role overseeing cuts to federal spending in the Trump White House.

Tesla is recalling the cars because of the risk of a stainless-steel exterior trim panel detaching from the vehicle, causing a potential road hazard and raising the chances of a crash, it said.

The detached panel may create a noise inside the car, or people may see the panel come loose or break off of the car altogether. Tesla said it was aware of 151 warranty claims that might be related to the recall issue, but no collisions or injuries. Demand for the unconventional EV pickup had already weakened toward the end of last year, following several delays. The car's sales are a fraction of Tesla's overall shipments, which in 2024 came to 1.79 million.

"Recalls of the entire production for a physical item such as body panels focus attention on quality issues that Tesla has avoided for many years," said Sam Fiorani, vice president at research firm AutoForecast Solutions. "Reputations take a long time to build and can be tarnished very quickly." Analysts have also pointed to a change in sentiment toward the EV maker from existing customers and potential new buyers, as reactions toward the brand such as protests at Tesla stores across the U.S. and sales boycotts emerge. Shares of the EV maker ended up marginally on Thursday.

During a late-night Tesla "all hands" meeting in Austin that was livestreamed on Musk's social media platform Thursday night, he did not address the NHTSA recall but praised the Cybertruck's "five-star safety rating" from the agency. Musk called the vehicle "very safe in a crash." He also suggested investors should hang onto their shares of the stock.

MULTIPLE RECALLS

In 2024, Tesla topped the list for U.S. recalls, with its vehicles accounting for 5.1 million call-backs, according to recall management firm BizzyCar. However, most issues for the brand's cars were usually resolved with over-the-air software updates.

For Thursday's recall, the company's service will replace the rail panel assembly with a new one that meets durability testing requirements, the EV maker said. Tesla had used a structural adhesive to join the assembly, which has been found to be susceptible to environmental issues. The new version will use a different adhesive that will be reinforced with a stud welded to the stainless panel, with a nut that clamps the steel panel to the vehicle structure.

Tesla said it expects to begin using the updated trim in production on Friday, while vehicles produced before then but still in Tesla’s possession will be retrofitted before delivery.

The NHTSA first notified Tesla of a vehicle owner who alleged a rail panel detachment on February 21.

The recall will not have a substantial impact on Tesla's March quarter performance, as Cybertruck sales were relatively small versus the larger Model 3 and Model Y sales, Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Arsheeya Bajwa, Akash Sriram and Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Chris Kirkham; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Nick Zieminski and Anil D'Silva)



Reuters