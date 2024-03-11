Saudi Arabia - Tawal, a leading integrated IT infrastructure provider in Saudi Arabia, has unveiled a new technical system for private 5G networks in partnership with MobiSense, a AI native mobility analytics solution pioneered in affiliation with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

Showcased at Leap 2024, the world’s most attended tech event at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, the new technology was developed locally out of KAUST labs with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Communications, Space & Technology Commission.

The innovative system is compatible with Open Radio Access Network (O-Ran) standards and provides native support for artificial intelligence (AI) to meet the growing needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and cognitive cities.

The system was designed with high flexibility, and enables AI applications and basic network functions to work within cloud platforms or local servers.

Underscoring the significance of Tawal’s ongoing partnership with KAUST, Mohammed Alhakbani, CEO, Tawal, said: "This new, groundbreaking solution comes as a result of our Memorandum of Understanding with KAUST."

In keeping with our agreement and our joint efforts to achieve the objectives the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the system will accelerate the digital transformation of Saudi business and society. It will play a key role in helping us and future generations to resolve pressing and persistent challenges," noted Alhakbani.

The state-of-the-art system highlights the interoperability capabilities of a wide selection of programs and technical resources.

The solution is set apart by the fact that it is one of the first systems in the world to operate within the N71 band of the 600 MHz frequency spectrum, stated Alhakbani.

This band supports cost reduction by providing the best radio propagation conditions, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).