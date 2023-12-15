Dubai – Salik Company has expanded its partnership with the region’s Careem to allow direct delivery of Salik tags to customers through Careem Quik, an ultra-fast grocery service on Careem App, according to a press release.

While Careem Pay already gives customers access to recharge their Salik accounts through the app, Careem Quik enables the delivery of more than 6,500 grocery essentials across multiple product categories ranging from fresh produce to cleaning products and school supplies.

The technology Careem Quik uses allows the preparation of grocery orders in less than two minutes while eliminating item replacements. This management of services gets the orders usually delivered within 30 minutes in Dubai, which offers quick and seamless delivery of Salik tags for customers.

CEO of Salik, Ibrahim Al Haddad, said: “At Salik, we are elated to expand our partnership with Careem to ensure added convenience for our valued customers. By enabling easy delivery of Salik tags and account balance recharges, this partnership demonstrates our resolve to improve customer experience and maximise value for our customer base.”

Al Haddad added: “Customers can now manage their Salik accounts more easily than ever, as we leverage Careem's extensive network and advanced solutions to bring Salik services at their fingertips.”

Over 300,000 Salik customers have connected their postpaid and prepaid bills to Careem Pay where they can recharge their accounts through one touch of a button and set up an auto recharge feature to avoid their balances running low.

Salik’s official concluded: “We look forward to adopting new solutions and building strategic alliances in keeping with our goal of promptly responding to the evolving needs of our customers.”

Meanwhile, Careem Plus members, who generally save an average of AED 200 per month for a subscription fee of AED 19, will benefit from free delivery on all grocery orders, including Salik tags.

The monthly subscription programme also offers free delivery on food orders and 10% cash back on rides including Hala Taxi, in addition to unlimited bike trips and discounts on laundry services, cleaning services, and dining outlets.

CEO and Co-founder of Careem, Mudassir Sheikha, said: “We are expanding our partnership with Salik to make it easier than ever for customers in the UAE to order Salik tags directly to their homes and recharge their accounts, all through the Careem app.”

Sheikha added: “We hope to help people free up more time in their day by removing the need to drive to other locations to buy a Salik tag. This partnership enables us to use our strengths as the region's leading mobility, delivery, and payments platform to deliver even more convenience and value to our customers.”

It is worth noting that Salik was recently part of more than 24 UAE entities that participated in the inaugural carbon credits trading pilot programme by Dubai Financial Market (DFM), which was launched in December 2023.

