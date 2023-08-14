Red Sea Global (RSG) - the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala - said it has partnered with leading telecom and digital services provider Zain KSA, for the launch of the world's first zero-carbon 5G network at the Six Senses Southern Dunes resort within its flagship destination, The Red Sea.

The zero-carbon 5G network, designed exclusively for The Red Sea, is the latest technological innovation at the resort.

Designed with both people and planet in mind, the revolutionary 5G network will bring guests the highest speeds for 5G connectivity in the region and be powered by 100% renewable energy from over 760,000 solar panels that Red Sea Global has built to power the entire 28,000km2 destination.

Announcing the Zain partnership, Group CEO John Pagano said: "We aspire to be global pioneers of regenerative tourism development, adopting 100% renewable energy at our flagship destination, The Red Sea, and working towards the achievement of a 30% net conservation benefit by 2040."

"These ambitious goals demand ambitious partners, and our collaboration with Zain KSA transcends telecommunications, extending into sustainability and environmental protection," he stated.

"Zain KSA has demonstrated a deep understanding of our requirements and provided us with the services and solutions necessary to achieve our strategic objectives. Together, we are determined to make a meaningful impact that sets new standards in sustainable development," noted Pagano.

Designed using innovative 3D printing technology, the project will achieve three primary goals: preserving the environment, reducing emissions by utilizing renewable energy, and mitigating visual distortion. The towers have been built to blend harmoniously with The Red Sea’s unique and vibrant landscape.

Inspired by the surrounding rock formations, the exterior aesthetic of the towers seamlessly interweaves into the resort’s natural habitat, ensuring minimal visual impact and safeguarding the project's environmental integrity, he added.

Zain KSA Chief Executive Officer Engineer Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Deghaither said: "As a leading provider of telecommunications and digital services, we are immensely proud of this achievement that will certainly pave our way to become a pioneering sustainable technology provider."

"By collaborating with “Red Sea Global”, one of the world’s most visionary developers to sustainable development, we reaffirm our commitment to a shared vision that balances achieving human prosperity with the preservation of nature and its sustainability for future generations, as outlined by Saudi Vision 2030," remarked Al Deghaither.

"By prioritizing tech for sustainability through innovation and the development of cutting-edge digital infrastructure, we can effectively turn these values into reality. Within this approach, we are committed to localizing innovation and promoting the use of locally sourced content and have successfully constructed the 5G towers for this project within Saudi Arabia," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

