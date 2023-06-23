Doha, Qatar: Under the auspices of the Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) has launched the Robotic Sorting Project.

The project aims to employ the latest technological solutions to enhance productivity in the postal operations sector and improve the efficiency of material delivery to customers and distribution operations.

The system operates with an estimated capacity of 4,500 - 5,000 packages per hour, representing a remarkable fourfold increase. It serves over 50 home delivery routes, ensuring comprehensive coverage across all regions of the country, in addition to distribution operations to branches.

The project encompasses a wide range of services, including e-government envelopes, postal parcels, and e-commerce items of various weights. Comprising 70 robots, the system efficiently sorts shipments weighing from 0 to 30 kilograms and measuring up to 60 cm in size, encompassing the majority of incoming mail for Qatar Post.

In his remarks, Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Post HE Faleh Mohammed Al Nuaimi emphasized that the introduction of the automated robotic sorting system marks a significant advancement for Qatar Post. It greatly enhances the speed of processing incoming postal materials while reducing potential human errors associated with manual work. He further highlighted Qatar Post's commitment to continually enhance its core and digital services to cater to customer needs with high-quality offerings and remain at the forefront of technological advancements.

