Doha - The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) inaugurated, Monday, the smart assistant tool \'Talib\', the advanced chatbot that provides immediate support and quick intelligent responses to all queries from students, parents, and the entire public in both Arabic and English languages.

Following the inauguration of the tool, HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, affirmed that the digital transformation process in education is rapidly evolving at multiple levels, prompting the State of Qatar to proactively keep up with these evolutions, in pursuit of meeting the current requirements, thus achieving maximum benefits from these groundbreaking innovations.

He added that the innovations will largely have a salient role in envisioning the future and broadening new horizons of the constant advancement, as MoEHE embarks on achieving these advancements within its strategies in commensurate with the Qatar National Vision 20230.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, His Excellency noted the rapid steps in leveraging the cutting-edge technologies in education through utilizing AI technologies, in support of the educational process, since AI offers massive potentials to streamline the procedures for all those working in education, as well as students and the public from all spectrums, something that helps take a combination of additional steps when setting and crafting advancement plans at all levels.

HE Al Nuaimi highlighted that designating the smart assistant tool as \'Talib\' came to ensure that students are the lynchpin of education, who account for the largest segment in education, pointing out that such a tool is one of the steadfast steps being pursued by MoEHE in leveraging AI in its entire systems and services.

Speaking to the journalists, HE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi asserted that MoEHE strives to keep abreast of all AI technological advancements as part of its strategic plan for digital transformation, like other state ministries and bodies, highlighting that it employs more than one programme and project, chiefly the accomplishment of the smart assistant tool to assist students, parents and the entire public, and provide them with the required answers to their queries promptly with 99 percent.

Should the answer not be available, the inquiry will be directed to the relevant department within the ministry. MoEHE is pleased to listen to the public\'s feedback on this important service, which saves time and effort and allows for constant and optimized communication, His Excellency highlighted.

He revealed that MoEHE is due to organize the Gulf Cybersecurity Forum 2024, in October, alongside a variety of activities relevant to this topic, pointing out that the upcoming academic year 2024-2025 will see expansion in schools by inaugurating several of professional schools.

For her part, Director of the Information Systems Department at MoEHE Dr. Mona Salem Al Fadhli, affirmed that the department is committed to moving forward in keeping up with cutting-edge technologies and reinvigorating its tools within its digital systems, pointing out that the digital transformation strategy\'s items comprise leveraging AI technologies, business intelligence and virtual reality technologies in a way that achieves the goals of this strategy, while aligning at the same time with Qatar\'s Digital Transformation Strategy 2030.

Al Fadhli asserted that MoEHE has achieved many gains through upgrading an integrated system of digital services and applying them through using cutting-edge software technologies to be specifically customized for activating AI and future technologies.

She highlighted that the inauguration of AI-powered Talib on MoEHE website ushers in a new era of optimal goal by accomplishing AI-powered systems and services, in pursuit of keeping up with technological advancements, pointing out that the IT department is currently mulling numerous solutions in AI field, which are expected to debut in the near future. (QNA)

