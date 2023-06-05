Doha, Qatar: Are you willing to spend a fortune to celebrate a special occasion in an undeniably exciting location? We’re not simply talking about booking flights to your dream vacation outside of Qatar! Sure, travelling outside of the country is great and all, but what about travelling outside of planet Earth?

If you have the means and have always wanted to travel to space, now is your chance to tick it off your bucket list!

Space Perspective, a space tourism company in Florida, is offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience to people across the world by bringing them up to 100,000 feet above the Earth’s atmosphere.

Bring up to eight friends and family members (including yourself) and take off on a six-hour journey of picturesque sights, comfortable lounging, great music, amazing food, and unforgettable memories.

Instead of blasting off in a rocket, passengers will be riding the Spaceship Neptune, the safest and most sustainable spacecraft that ascends gently into space at 12 mph to ensure a long and safe voyage.

Even at the apogee, where you’ll reach 100,000 feet above 99% of the Earth’s atmosphere, Spaceship Neptune will remain secured to the SpaceBalloon to create a gentle flight, says the world’s first and only carbon-neutral space travel company.

“We are very excited about being able to take people up starting in 2024. It’s been proven that when astronauts come back from space, they get much more involved in social and environmental causes than they were before they went," said Space Perspective Founder and Co-CEO Jane Poynter during a press interview.

She added: "Imagine a society where hundreds of thousands, eventually millions of people, have had that life-changing experience of seeing Earth by travelling to space.”

But, of course, every life-changing experience comes with a price, and this one cost $125,000 (QR455,000) per person. Why so expensive? It's also because besides flying the spaceship, "everything on this trip is up to you! Your experience is highly customizable—if you can dream it."

"Our team is ready and waiting to work with you to make it a reality. From the menu onboard to the soundtrack and lighting, your individual preferences may be incorporated into your flight,” Space Perspective’s website said.

So, whether it's a birthday, a graduation, a wedding, a corporate gathering, or even just an extra fancy vacation, Space Perspective welcomes you and your loved ones to board the Spaceship Neptune.

Booking a flight soon? A $1,000 refundable deposit will reserve your seat. Over 1,000 tickets have already been sold, and now is your chance to get your hands on them and fly into space next year!

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).