MUSCAT: Omani satellite manufacturing JV Spazers announced that it has signed an agreement with Australian space science company Southern Cross Space.

According to a statement published by Spazers, the agreement will enable the company to use advanced technologies by Southern Cross Space to provide high-resolution satellite imagery and analytic solutions.

Founder and CEO of Spazers, Tariq al Bulushi, underscored the significance of the event: "We are excited about this strategic partnership with Southern Cross Space. This partnership will enable us to provide integrated solutions to our customers, starting with obtaining high-resolution satellite imagery and up to analysing it using the latest artificial intelligence technologies."

Co-founder and CEO of Southern Cross Space, Peter Kinne, shared the following: "We are pleased to cooperate with Spazers to provide these advanced services to customers in the region. We are confident that this partnership will contribute to the development of the space sector in the region."

The launch of Spazers was announced earlier this year during the 1st Middle East Space Conference in Muscat Governorate.

The company, which will offer satellite manufacturing and space launch services, is a multinational joint venture between Omani ETCO Space, Polish satellite manufacturer SatRev, and Polish tech company Tuatara. The same consortium was behind the successful launch of Oman’s first satellite, Aman-1.

The agreement aligns with Oman’s plans of becoming a regional and global hub for space activities, in line with the government’s plans to grow its digital economy.

Contributing currently 2 per cent to the local GDP, the plan aims to grow this figure to 5 per cent in 2030 and by 10 per cent in 2040.

Last year, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology unveiled the National Space Policy and Executive Programme, a 10-year framework aimed at growing the sector.

