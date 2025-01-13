Muscat: The General Secretariat of the Tender Board inaugurated on Monday the National Lab for Local Content at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The event, held with the participation of over 43 government and private entities, was attended by Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, and Eng Badr bin Salim al Maamari, Secretary General of the Tender Board.

The laboratory, which runs for two weeks, aims to strengthen local content and advance the national economy. Discussions will focus on policies to encourage the use of local resources, partnerships with educational institutions to develop skills, expansion of local enterprises, and international collaboration to promote Omani products globally. The initiative targets vital sectors including energy, minerals, construction, health, and security, to increase reliance on local products, create jobs, and support innovation and industrial development.

According to the officials, the Sultanate of Oman will launch a Guide for the National Content Strategy next March.

Highlighting the laboratory’s objectives, Al Maamari said it seeks to maximise local value by prioritising national industries, increasing local production, and enhancing the capabilities of Omani companies. “This will reduce dependency on imports, improve export potential, and create more job opportunities for national talent,” he added.

In a statement to Oman Observer, the Minister of Economy, said, “This laboratory aims to increase in-country value (ICV) across several critical sectors that have been carefully studied,” he explained. “These include the health sector, the construction sector, and the provision of electricity and water services. Additionally, the lab will evaluate ways to enhance local content in the procurement processes of civil and defense forces.”

Dr al Saqri emphasised the importance of these efforts in strengthening Oman’s economic sustainability, noting that boosting local content in such key areas will support national industries, create jobs and foster innovation across the Sultanate of Oman.

