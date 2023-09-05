Global cybersecurity leader Netskope expanded its NewEdge Network in the Middle East with four data centres across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

This step will enable Netskope to widen its network and enhance services in the region and multinational enterprise customers. It also aligns with the platform’s objectives to secure data and organisations in the Middle East.

The addition of the NewEdge data centres will boost the adoption of a Zero Trust security model within Middle East organisations.

It enables the delivery of real-time inline and out-of-band API-driven services, such as Cloud Firewall (FWaaS), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Cloud and SaaS Security Posture Management (CSPM/SSPM).

Meanwhile, the growing GCC data centre market is expected to reach $5.50 billion by 2028, compared to $3.44 billion in 2022.

Murhaf Alwan, Head of Information Technology at Netskope customer Al Dawaa, said: “We have been using Netskope's other Gulf region infrastructure to date, and benefitting from all the advantages of the technology.”

“However, now we can have local KSA-based infrastructure it will enable us to provide an even more optimised experience for our users, and ensures we can remain compliant with local data protection laws,” Alwan elaborated.

Jonathan Mepsted, Vice President - Middle East & Africa at Netskope, underlined: “Businesses in the region are keen to migrate to a Security Services Edge (SSE) approach to security, which supports hybrid work models and cloud-based technology while ensuring the data is secured wherever it may go.”

“However the spanners in the works are the regulatory requirements in place across the region, which place strict restrictions on data protection and residency commitments,” Mepsted indicated.

“This is why we have invested in robust infrastructure in the region, as part of our distributed and dedicated service edge.”

He added: “Because of its ability to inspect massive amounts of data locally, with no need for complex, latency-prone backhauling or reliance on unpredictable public transport, NewEdge has been greatly welcomed by our customers and is unlocking new opportunities for us to serve KSA organizations.”

