Around 50% of the UAE residents prefer to shop through e-commerce platform apps, reflecting a mobile-centric approach in shopping habits, according to a new YouGov survey.

Nearly 40% of survey takers opted to use social media e-shops, while 36% favoured web browsers on the smartphone, the market research company said in its survey titled, "Swipe right for shopping".

Only 31% opted to use the shopping apps owned by the retail brands.

Around 27% of UAE residents have more than five shopping apps installed on their phones, with women (42%) outnumbering men (21%).

The most preferred shopping category was fashion apparel (57%), followed by groceries (46%), personal electronics (41%), skincare and beauty (37%) and household electronics (37%).

The survey was conducted online in April 2023 with more than 900 adults in the UAE.

The UAE’s e-commerce market is projected to generate $17.2 billion in revenue by 2027 and experience an annual growth rate of 8.4% through the next four years, according to Tradeling, a Middle East B2B e-marketplace.

