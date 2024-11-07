Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing series of development and updates to the “MWANINA” Port Community System, Mwani Qatar has launched the “MWANINA” mobile app.

The new app allows users to access port services in the country anytime, anywhere, and across different platforms, ensuring fast, easy, and integrated services that save time and effort while eliminating paperwork, aligning with the Ministry of Transport’s strategic plan to make port services fully digital.

The “MWANINA” app is an extension of the platform that has been available online since November 2022 and can be accessed via computers. The app aims to improve, manage, and automate logistical processes by unifying information exchange and connecting the country’s transport and logistics chains. This initiative enhances the facilitation and efficiency of commercial operations, ultimately improving quality, performance, and productivity in Qatar’s ports, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The “MWANINA” Port Community System enables seamless information exchange among exporters, importers, shipping lines, and all stakeholders involved with the ports through a single point of contact.

This setup saves time and effort for users while improving management of ship movements in response to the ongoing growth in the country’s maritime shipping volume.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

