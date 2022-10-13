ABU DHABI – MDC Business Management Services (MDC BMS), a Mubadala company, has collaborated with the US-headquartered Automation Anywhere to support organisations across the Middle East in their digital transformation journey across critical shared services areas such as finance, human resources and procurement.

MDC BMS is a multifunctional shared services company that supports its clients through key business management operations.

The new partnership will allow MDC BMS to offer its clients Automation Anywhere technology, through which businesses can accelerate their digital transformation through the automation of vital processes, reducing human errors, increasing accuracy and efficiency and enabling employees to focus on their key roles, contributing to their organisations’ long-term success.

Nasir Al Nabhani, Chief Executive Officer of MDC BMS, said, “We are committed to remaining ahead of the curve by leveraging advanced technology and resources, ensuring we can offer world-class services. Our partnership with Automation Anywhere will allow us to support our clients through automating critical internal processes by harnessing the latest technologies and expertise. We look forward to supporting businesses on their core needs and achieving long-term success throughout this important partnership.”

Dinesh Chandra, Regional Executive Vice-president of Automation Anywhere, stated, “We are glad to partner with MDC and empower business across the industry with software bots. Intelligent Automation serves as a backbone for the successful implementation of Digital Transformation, by allowing employees to focus on insight-driven analytical activities letting the bot take care of heavy amounts of repetitive and manual tasks.”