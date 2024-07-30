An Italian investor, Dr Shai Misan, plans to establish a branch of his innovative company in Bahrain.

A visionary psychiatry and Emergency physician, Dr Misan has taken steps to bring international expertise to Bahrain, with a keen focus on revolutionising medicine and healthcare through the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Dr Misan’s company, SaluberMD, is an international leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions. With a mission to serve billions of patients worldwide, SaluberMD leverages cutting-edge technology to provide telemedicine services that transcend geographical barriers. The company is renowned for its innovative AI robotic doctors that promise to deliver high-quality healthcare at an affordable cost, poised to save billions of lives.

A vision for Bahrain

In Bahrain, SaluberMD aims to blend global expertise with local talent, fostering the development of the Bahraini workforce. The establishment of SaluberMD’s branch in Bahrain is set to create numerous opportunities for local professionals to engage with advanced AI technologies and gain world-class training in the burgeoning field of AI in medicine.

Artificial Intelligence is transforming healthcare by enhancing the accuracy of diagnostics and improving disease prediction. AI algorithms are capable of analysing vast datasets, identifying patterns, and predicting diseases at early stages. This capability leads to timely interventions, better patient outcomes, and streamlined healthcare services.

At SaluberMD, AI-driven tools assist healthcare professionals in making precise diagnoses, developing personalised treatment plans, and monitoring patients remotely. The application of AI reduces the likelihood of human error, accelerates decision-making processes, and ensures continuous patient care, making healthcare more efficient and accessible.

Empowering a global workforce and patient base

SaluberMD’s vision extends beyond technological advancements. Dr Misan envisions empowering doctors through his application, “SaluberMD,” with an ambitious goal of reaching one million healthcare professionals. By equipping doctors with state-of-the-art AI tools, SaluberMD not only enhances their capabilities but also extends high-quality medical care to patients across the globe.

Community and economic impact

The opening of SaluberMD’s branch in Bahrain signals a significant economic and technological investment in the region. It will contribute to the local economy, create high-tech jobs, and position Bahrain as a hub for innovative healthcare solutions. The collaboration between international and local experts promises to uplift Bahrain’s healthcare standards and provide unparalleled access to world-class medical services.

