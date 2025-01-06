JERUSALEM: The chief financial officer of Bezeq Israel Telecom, Tobi Fischbein, intends to step down in the second quarter after four years in the job, Bezeq said.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said it would conduct a process to identify a candidate to replace Fischbein.

The company separately said its information and communications technology unit, Bezeq International, had signed a collective bargaining agreement with its labour union for 2025 through 2027.

The deal, struck in late December, includes a retirement plan for up to 140 workers and the company is expected to post a one-time charge of 75 million shekels ($20.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

($1 = 3.6431 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Mark Potter)



