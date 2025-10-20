InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, has signed a MoU with MEA-Comm in partnership with international leading technology suppliers and manufacturers to accelerate the development and enablement of advanced industrial IoT solutions and applications for utilities and critical industries in Dubai and UAE.

A UAE-based system integrator, MEA-Comm is at the forefront of developing private wireless networks for industrial IoT across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

As per the deal, Infra-X and MEA-Comm will jointly conduct technical and commercial assessments of interactive digital twins and edge-enabled architectures to provide near real-time capabilities for complex industrial environments through advanced private wireless IoT networks designed to support critical operations and new industrial applications.

The assessment includes deployment of AI-powered platforms and intelligent agents to enable automation, resilience, and smarter decision-making.

This includes ongoing collaboration with global technology leaders and giant enterprises to bring advanced solutions and international best practices to Dubai and the UAE, said the statement.

"This partnership with MEA-Comm marks a significant step forward in our mission to lead digital transformation across the Smart Cities sector and beyond," remarked Rashid Alahmedi, the COO of InfraX, after signing the deal with Dr Abdulhadi AbouAlmal, the CEO of MEA-Comm, on the sidelines of Gitex Global 2025.

"Through the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, edge computing, and digital twin solutions powered by private wireless IoT networks, we are setting the foundation for a more connected, intelligent, and sustainable future," he stated.

"This collaboration will drive innovation and operational efficiency and also enable industries across the UAE to accelerate their digital journeys, enhance service delivery, and contribute to the nation’s broader sustainability goals," he added.

Dr AbouAlmal expressed delight at MEA-Comm's collaboration with Infra-X and Digital Dewa to accelerate Dubai’s Industry 4.0 journey.

"As a UAE-based leader in private wireless IoT networks for industrial use across the MEA region, we are committed to enabling the smart cities and UAE critical infrastructure with advanced AI-based IoT solutions. Together, we will enable new use cases that set benchmarks for operational excellence, safety, and digital innovation in the region," he added.

According to him, this collaboration focuses on leveraging edge computing, digital twin, private wireless IoT networks, and AI technologies to power Industry 4.0 transformation in the UAE.

The partnership will establish a foundation for smart cities use cases, real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and next-generation industrial automation including automation of state of art manufacturing facilities in the UAE.

