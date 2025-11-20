HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering global full-stack artificial intelligence solutions, and Adobe, a world leading creative and marketing software company, announced a partnership to build personalised generative AI models and AI-powered applications that deeply understand Middle Eastern culture, Saudi heritage, values and religion.

The partnership was announced at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington. The global partnership is set to redefine how cultural intelligence, creative tools, and AI infrastructure come together. Together, the companies will develop a new generation of multimodal generative AI, spanning audio, image, video, 3D, and digital twins, built on a foundation of authentic, culturally relevant datasets developed locally in the Arab world.

At the heart of this partnership is the fusion of HUMAIN’s “ALLAM” — the Arabic-first LLM — HUMAIN’s sovereign cloud and next-generation data centres, and Adobe Firefly Foundry models.

Adobe Foundry enables HUMAIN to create tailored, generative AI models unique to the Arab world, as well on-brand content for the companies they will work with. This combination will deliver culturally relevant and historically informed generative AI models, enabling people across the Middle East and beyond to create visually striking, culturally nuanced content.

Across industries, these culturally intelligent and highly personalised models will unlock a new frontier of creative possibility.

Potential use cases include:

Advertising: brands can finally produce visuals and narratives that reflect real Middle Eastern identities, traditions, and environments, instead of generic global approximations.

Film and entertainment: directors can generate historically accurate worlds, regionally authentic scenes, and characters that feel true to place and culture, accelerating pre-visualization, ideation, and production.

Education: students can develop essential creative skills including digital communication, graphic design, video editing and creative problem solving which will enable them to fully contextualise historical events, linguistic materials, as well as create culturally grounded learning assets that were impossible to generate at scale before.

E-gaming: studios can build immersive worlds, culturally aligned story arcs, and realistic characters that resonate with regional gamers while elevating global gameplay standards.

Social media content creation: creators can instantly produce content that reflects their lived identity, from attire to architecture to language nuance, reshaping how millions of users express themselves online.

The generative AI content created from these new models is intended to reach millions of people through Adobe’s creative, marketing and document-based applications and tools they already use every day, such as Adobe Acrobat, GenStudio, Photoshop, Express, Firefly, and Premiere. This has the potential to deliver creative intelligence that is more accurate, contextually relevant, and regionally attuned.

In HUMAIN Chat, users will be able to generate culturally accurate creative outputs through natural Arabic conversation and inside HUMAIN Create, the models will power next-generation video, image, and 3D workflows at unprecedented scale and quality. In HUMAIN ONE, Adobe Experience Platform Agents could become part of the HUMAIN Agent Marketplace, unlocking autonomous content generation for government agencies, brands, production studios, and enterprises. In parallel, the aim is to integrate Adobe products and services with HUMAIN’s own product ecosystem.

A key pillar of the partnership is the integration of ALLAM, HUMAIN’s Arabic-first LLM, into Adobe’s global product suite. The two companies are exploring the integration of ALLAM, the Arabic intelligence layer, across Adobe Acrobat workflows, enabling deep, fluent, culturally grounded Arabic language understanding in some of the world’s most widely used productivity and content platforms.

In one of the strongest signals of Adobe’s commitment to the region, the company will be HUMAIN’s first global AI data center customer and intends to leverage HUMAIN’s sovereign, hyper-performance data centres as a part of Firefly Foundry inference.

Meanwhile, HUMAIN and Qualcomm will collaborate to deploy Qualcomm’s next-generation Data Center AI, powered by the AI200 and AI250 rack-level solutions, to run diffusion-based image and video inference at scale. This infrastructure will support the HUMAIN and Adobe partnership and accelerate the shift toward AI models optimised specifically for diffusion. HUMAIN believes the future of image, video, and immersive content demands new architectures designed for real-time, ultra-low-latency creative generation. Together, HUMAIN and Qualcomm will deploy Data Center AI solutions to unlock the next era of global-scale creative AI.

Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, said: “We are building a new creative intelligence that understands our language, our values, our heritage, and our future with Adobe. With the addition of Qualcomm into the collaboration, we will redefine the silicon that powers the next era of generative AI. Together, we are leading in developing creative AI for a new global era.”

Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe, said: “Creative expression has never been more impactful or accessible with AI, unlocking new possibilities for creators and enterprises across the Arab world and globally. The combination of Adobe’s leadership in creativity and AI innovation paired with HUMAIN’s cultural intelligence and hyperscale infrastructure will deliver huge impact across the region and beyond.”

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, said: “Adobe’s creative leadership and HUMAIN’s sovereign AI infrastructure are accelerating the next era of culturally intelligent generative AI. Utilizing Qualcomm’s energy efficient AI200 and AI250 advanced data center solutions, HUMAIN can deploy large language and multimodal AI inference workloads – including diffusion-based image and video inference – to empower millions of content creators, with the flexibility to seamlessly extend from cloud to device.”

