Google has announced an additional 30,000 Android and Google Cloud training scholarships for aspiring and professional developers in Africa as part of its programme with Andela and Pluralsight.

The programme aims to engage with existing and aspiring developers to help them build the skills they need to get a job in tech after the programme is over.



The Google Africa Developer Scholarship (Gads) programme gives participants free access to select courses, projects, embedded labs (powered by Qwiklabs) and skill assessments; plus support from the Google Developer community. The resources available in this programme will help developers build the skills necessary to get their Google certification.



In order to participate in the Google Africa Developer Scholarship programme, you must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of a country in Africa. You may only register for one learning track/role.



2021 Africa Developer Report



Opportunities for software developers in Africa are at an all-time high, according to the 2021 Africa Developer Report by Google and Accenture, driven primarily by the booming startup ecosystem and the global demand for remote work. Local businesses are also contributing to this demand as they seek to hire more developers to help them build a better online presence.



The report also looked at ways that technology companies can accelerate access to these opportunities through education and training programmes that improve on job readiness.

