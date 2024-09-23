UAE defence technology company EDGE Group has launched a new company to develop space capabilities and manufacture satellite technologies in the UAE.

FADA, a name derived from the Arabic world for space, will develop sovereign space capabilities and homegrown technologies in the UAE through national and international partnerships through Transfer of Technology (ToT) and Transfer of Knowledge (ToK), the company said.

FADA will also significantly contribute to the UAE's transition to a knowledge-based economy and broader economic diversification goals, and fortify the UAE’s position in the global space industry, a statement said.

Hamad Al Marar, managing director and CEO, said the development also adds next-generation solutions to EDGE’s product portfolio.

FADA will establish development facilities, manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing of satellite systems and subsystems.

Waleid Al Mesmari, president, space & cyber technologies said the new company will pioneer advanced technologies while building a sustainable and skilled space-focused workforce.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

