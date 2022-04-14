DUBAI- Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), part of Digital Dubai, has announced the launch of the Cyber Node initiative, in partnership with Thales Group, a global leader in cybersecurity technologies and data protection.

The new initiative aims to develop an advanced and specialised cyber-workforce that fosters innovation, supports digital economic growth and contributes to the development of new technologies. Cyber Node is the first initiative under the Dubai Cyber Innovation Park, which was launched earlier this year during GISEC 2022.

The launch of Cyber Node comes as a result of DESC’s continuous efforts to achieve the objectives of Dubai’s Cyber Security Strategy, which focuses on building a cyber smart society.

Cyber Node provides the necessary ecosystem for increasing the skills of the cyber workforce, in addition to protecting Dubai's critical information infrastructure from ever-changing cyber risks. Cyber Node will become a hub for cyber experts from the public and private sectors, as well as academic institutions.

Commenting on the launch of the new initiative, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai said, "DESC's latest initiative, Cybernode, is in line with the objectives of Dubai government and the aspirations of the wise leadership for Dubai to be a global model for a digital lifestyle.

Nowadays, cybersecurity emerges as one of the challenges we seek to include in the comprehensive digital life we aspire for. Cyber Node initiative is important in this regard. We at DDA are proud to join efforts with DESC and foresee a future full of digital transformations.

Cyber Node, the result of a strategic partnership with an international company like Thales, is now in full readiness to welcome cybersecurity experts, academics, and graduates aspiring to be part of an advanced cybersecurity hub".

On his part, Yousef Al Shaibani, Director General of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, said, "This partnership with Thales comes as part of our efforts to equip Dubai’s cyber professionals and citizens with the right skills and provide training programs that meet the highest international standards. It will help develop specialised competencies, at the local and national level, to ensure the security of cyberspace in the Emirate of Dubai and support the process of digital transformation across the emirate."

The Dubai Cyber Security Innovation Park (DCIP) is the research and knowledge arm of the Dubai Electronic Security Center.

It was recently launched, in line with Dubai's vision to achieve economic prosperity that supports the emirate's digital transformation, consolidating the security of its cyberspace and protecting it from risks and threats. DCIP provides an integrated system of cybersecurity innovations, and aims to empower the next generation of cyber security experts.