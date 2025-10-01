IFA, held annually in Berlin since 1924, is the world’s largest showcase of home and consumer electronics that shape how we live. Each year, it offers a glimpse of what’s next for households around the globe. This year, the focus was less about dramatic breakthroughs and more about how everyday technology is evolving to be smarter and more intuitive. Three key trends stood out.

AI is here to stay, and it’s personal: Artificial intelligence has shifted from buzzword to backbone. Appliances are no longer just tools; they’re learning companions. Fridges can now remind you when you’re running out of milk or suggest something to make for supper. Washing machines are adapting their cycles based on your laundry habits to reduce waste and save energy. More importantly, AI is beginning to knit devices together into a single, responsive ecosystem where machines talk to each other to run our homes more efficiently.

Personalisation is the next frontier. Devices will tailor themselves to individual users, anticipating preferences and routines. But with personalisation comes privacy concerns: where is all this data stored, and who controls it? Consumers are right to demand answers, and future innovation will be shaped as much by trust and transparency as by technical capability.

Evolution, not revolution: Unlike previous years where game-changers like the air fryer stole the show, IFA 2025 was about refinement. Incremental improvements are quietly transforming how people live with technology. Robotic vacuum cleaners, for instance, are now able to climb steps with step climbing modules and adjust their cleaning pads for different rooms.

This shift reflects a new kind of progress, in which user experience takes centre stage. The biggest development isn’t a never-seen-before gadget, but the way familiar products are becoming more intelligent, practical, and helpful – signalling a profound change in how consumers interact with tech.

More ‘Made in China’: A final, striking trend was geopolitical. China is no longer content to be the world’s factory. Instead, its own brands are stepping confidently onto the global stage, building their own reputations and capturing the entire value chain. Chinese exhibitors dominated where US or European names were once prominent, reflecting a strategic inward focus that strengthens their domestic market while reshaping the competitive landscape across the world. China’s transition is all about owned innovation and long-term brand-building.

What this means for South Africa

For South African consumers, these global trends matter. Tracking innovations isn’t just about being more technologically advanced, but giving South Africans better access to practical, trustworthy, and relevant tech to meet their unique needs. They’re looking for more value beyond just a product, and considering the overall experience of investing in a brand. This is where customer-and after-sales service, and harnessing data to truly understand local market dynamics will play a key role in moving the needle on smart home technology adoption.

Brewer is Director at consumer technology specialists, Solenco

About Trevor Brewer

Trevor Brewer is a director at Solenco, a South African supplier of air treatment and lifestyle solutions. In this role, he is responsible for purchasing, business development strategy and creating efficient customer acquisition, purchase completion and order processing procedures. His systems-based approach has seen the company’s revenue grow by 156% since 2017 with the addition of only three people.

A passionate entrepreneur, Brewer previously founded a primary healthcare company that created a network of primary healthcare clinics to service low-income communities. He has also founded two companies to help South African businesses sell into the global markets, including the United Kingdom, Europe, United States and Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Economics (Hons) from Rhodes University, and an MBA from GIBS Business School.

About Solenco

Solenco is a South African leader in air treatment and lifestyle technology, offering unique solutions for both homes and businesses. With over 20 years of experience and exclusive rights to top global brands like Meaco, Mill, and Hobot, Solenco delivers healthier, more efficient, and more refined living.

For the consumer market, Solenco helps South Africans breathe easier, live better, and entertain in style – available through trusted retailers like Yuppiechef, @Home, and Hirsch’s.

Its commercial division partners with industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality to provide reliable, tailored air treatment solutions built for South African conditions.

With nationwide distribution, expert support, and a commitment to sustainability, Solenco empowers smarter living and working every day.

Through its partnership with Eden Projects and the Community Rhino Conservation Initiative (CRCI), every Solenco website order plants three trees, while Kusasa and Thuza air purifier sales support conservation and community development in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2022 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

