Computer Mania has acquired gomaxx., expanding its entire Apple offering and enabling it to offer superior Apple repair and upgrade services, and high quality pre-owned Apple products.

Computer Mania has successfully acquired gomaxx., South Africa’s leading pre-owned Apple retailer.

The acquisition, which was completed on 1 June 2024, has resulted in gomaxx. being incorporated into the Computer Mania Group.

This allows Computer Mania to improve its Apple service and product offerings by providing customers with a wide selection of pre-owned Apple devices and in-demand services, such as repairs and upgrades.

Following the acquisition, the Computer Mania Blue Route store is also being expanded and rebuilt to incorporate a full gomaxx. retail centre within the Computer Mania store. This will allow customers to have an all-inclusive experience, from being able to shop and trade new or pre-owned Apple devices, request upgrades and repairs and get expert advice. The competitive advantage of the acquisition is the trade-in aspect, which allows customers to trade in Apple devices for cash, or a voucher.

“We are excited to welcome the gomaxx. team to the Computer Mania group,” says Computer Mania CEO Jandré de Milander.

“In our stated mission to meet and exceed current and future trends, we continually look for ways to increase our offering and service to our customers,” continues De Milander.

What makes the Computer Mania and gomaxx. collaboration unique is the seamless integration customers will experience between the stores. When trading in a device at gomaxx. you have the choice of receiving cash, a trade-in voucher, or trade-up voucher that can be redeemed in both Computer Mania and gomaxx. stores, giving consumers access to a comprehensive catalogue of the latest technology.

“Computer Mania is a leading brand in the technology retail sector, and this partnership allows us to expand our brand and tap into their client base,” says James Taylor, gomaxx. managing director.

“We are confident that this investment will contribute to the continued expansion of the Computer Mania Group,” concludes De Milander.

About Computer Mania

Computer Mania was founded in 1991 and has grown over the past 33 years to become South Africa’s largest independent technology retailer.

The company is headquartered in Cape Town and boasts 35 national stores as well as a comprehensive online store.

Computer Mania’s long history of innovation has been driven by a commitment to customer service and providing the latest generation of leading brands.

Thanks to a long-standing relationship with its suppliers, Computer Mania negotiates the best possible offerings for its technology products, and it passes these benefits onto its customers.

Computer Mania offers authorised and guaranteed on-site repair and upgrade services, which is further improved through the gomaxx. acquisition.

About gomaxx.

Gomaxx. became the first South African business to formalise the certified pre-owned Apple retailer concept in 2017.

It boasts flagship stores in Canal Walk, Somerset Mall, Tyger Valley and Blue Route Mall, as well as a well-established online store, all of which provide customers with easy access to a wide selection of premium pre-owned iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, as well as innovative Apple-centric accessories.

Gomaxx. offers high-quality repairs on Apple devices and Samsung smartphones, with its experienced technicians able to fix everything from broken screens to complex logic board repairs.

As part of the Computer Mania Group, 20 additional gomaxx. stores have been scheduled to open in 2024/2025 as part of a nationwide rollout strategy.

